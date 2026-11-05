🏈Giants or Jets? Neither... New Jersey Football Fans Have Another Favorite!

If you thought New Jersey was all about the New York Giants or New York Jets when it comes to football, think again! A new NFL fandom study has some interesting news for Garden State football fans, and Philadelphia Eagles supporters might want to celebrate!

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According to an analysis by LiveSportsOnTV.com, the Philadelphia Eagles are actually the most searched NFL team in New Jersey!

The study looked at search interest for 68 NFL team terms across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and 101 U.S. metro areas. The Eagles came out on top in New Jersey, accounting for 16.7% of statewide NFL team searches. WOO HOO!

So where do the two New York teams land? The New York Giants came in second with 12.2%, while the New York Jets trailed with just 6.1%.

A Little Friendly Football Competition

I have to admit, I got a kick out of these results! I’m an Eagles fan, while my radio buddy Shawn is a loyal New York Giants fan. We always have a little friendly competition on the air, so you can imagine how much I enjoyed seeing Philadelphia at the top of the New Jersey list!

Now, I realize the Eagles haven’t exactly made every fan happy this season, but that doesn’t mean we’re jumping ship!

Are You Rooting for Philadelphia?

It turns out New Jersey’s football loyalties might be a little more complicated than people think. While the Giants and Jets have New York in their names, the Eagles have plenty of Garden State support.

Keep Reading: Are These the Best Wings at the Jersey Shore

So let’s settle this friendly debate: Are you cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, or New York Jets? And if you’re an Eagles fan, don’t forget to give Shawn a little grief! Just kidding… mostly!

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