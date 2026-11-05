Mordis Sandwich Shop In Jersey City Tops Lovefood's List With The Breakfast Schnitzel

Jersey Food Alert! This Breakfast Sandwich Is Among The Best In America!

I don’t know about you, but I love a good breakfast sandwich! There is just something about a fresh roll, a couple of eggs, melted cheese, and some crispy bacon or sausage that makes for a great start to the day.

I think that’s why so many of us love breakfast sandwiches. They’re delicious, filling, easy to grab on the go, and there are so many different ways to enjoy them.

Maybe you’re a bacon, egg, and cheese person, or maybe you like sausage, Taylor ham, or just a good egg sandwich.

You Don’t Have To Leave New Jersey To Find One Of America’s Best Breakfast Sandwiches

Here in New Jersey, we take our breakfast sandwiches pretty seriously! Sometimes stopping at your favorite local deli or bagel shop for a freshly made breakfast sandwich is one of the best parts of the morning.

New Jersey’s Breakfast Sandwich Scene Is Getting National Recognition

According to the national publication Lovefood, the best breakfast sandwich in New Jersey is the “Breakfast Schnitzel” at Mordi’s Sandwich Shop in Jersey City.

According to Lovefood, “The ginormous Breakfast Schnitzel at Mordi’s Sandwich Shop includes everything you’d expect from a breakfast sandwich – Cheddar, bacon, a fried egg, tomatoes, ketchup, and garlic aioli – plus a well-seasoned and wonderfully crisp piece of fried chicken. The sweet challah bun is the cherry on top.”

I love “Schnitzel” (It’s usually made with a thin piece of meat, often pork, chicken, or veal, that’s lightly breaded and fried until golden brown and crispy), so I am definitely interested in trying this breakfast sandwich.

What’s your go-to breakfast sandwich? For me, you really can’t beat a good one to start the day!

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