Atlantic County, NJ, Election Reality: The Political Earthquake

A Once Atlantic County Republican Red Wave Has Turned Into a Blue Tsunami

November 3, 2026, delivered a political earthquake of extraordinary proportions in Atlantic County, New Jersey, and all around the nation.

Atlantic County Republicans didn’t merely experience an election defeat. They endured a sweeping rejection that has fundamentally changed the county’s political landscape and shattered long-established assumptions about Republican electoral strength in Atlantic County.

From Congress to the Courthouse: Nobody Was Safe

United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew photo.

Joe Giralo photo.

Atlantic County Sheriff Joe O’Donoghue photo.

United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew, Atlantic County Clerk Joe Giralo, Sheriff Joe O’Donoghue, and three Republican county commissioners (John Risley, June Byrnes and Andrew Parker) were all defeated, yesterday.

The Always Classy Jeff Van Drew

Van Drew conceded his own defeat like the gentleman that he is. He did so even prior to the Associated Press officially called his race in favor of Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock.

Van Drew told Philadelphia’s WPVI-TV:

I’ve already conceded defeat about 10 minutes ago, I called Zach Mullock and I conceded his victory. He is and will be our new Congressman for the next two years. I wish him the very best. I wish him success. His success is our success, said Van Drew.

Numerous municipal Republicans — such as the 3 incumbents in Egg Harbor Township also lost. Democrats will have the majority in Egg Harbor Township for the first time in more than 30 years.

The breadth of these defeats (all at one time) makes this election particularly remarkable.

Pfrommer, Hodson & Ireland photo.

The Loss Of These Great Public Servants Is Particularly Cruel

Van Drew is one of the hardest-working legislators in the nation. He has delivered outstanding results for New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District and deserved much better, yesterday.

You can say the same for Giralo, O’Donoghue, Risley, Byrnes, Parker and more.

O’Donoghue, Risley, Byrnes & Parker photo.

Political Experience Could Not Stop the Electoral Avalanche

These weren’t political newcomers. Many possessed substantial experience, established organizations, considerable name recognition, and previous electoral success. Yet incumbency and familiarity offered little protection against voters determined to pursue a different political direction.

Was This an Election or a Political Eviction?

This central question demands examination:

Were voters rejecting individual candidates, Republican leadership, national political conditions, or some combination of all the above?

When stunning defeats occur across multiple levels of government — explanations involving individual campaigns alone become increasingly difficult to justify.

The Ballots Are Mostly Counted. The Reckoning Begins Now

Atlantic County Republicans now face difficult questions about leadership, strategy, and voter confidence.

Democrats inherit tremendous opportunities alongside substantial expectations. The ultimate lesson may prove unmistakable: Political power is never permanent, electoral loyalty cannot be assumed, and voters always retain the final word.

The Stakes In 2027 Could Not Be Higher

Senator Vince Polistina, two Assembly seats, Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, County Commissioner seats and numerous other local elections will be on next year’s election ballot.

Atlantic County Democrats are now just one seat away from having the majority of the Board of Atlantic County Commissioners.

Atlantic County Republican Internal Feuds

Senator Vince Polistina — Don Hurley photo.

Don Purdy photo.

This must be addressed and corrected without delay. In the current political environment— An Atlantic County Republican “house” divided cannot stand.