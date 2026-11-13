The 2026 High School Football Playoffs are already flying by in Colorado, and on the Western Slope we hope a few teams from this side of the Continental Divide can make it to the finals.

Last week, we were sad to see North Fork, Cedaredge, Fruita-Monument, Durango, and Summit exit the playoffs, but exciting matchups remain as we head into a rainy weekend. Here’s how the next round shapes up for teams on the Western Slope.

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Class 1A, 2A: Meeker and Delta Chase a State Championship

City of Grand Junction

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Meeker is the No. 1 seed in Class 1A after opening the playoffs with a 53-15 win over Dayspring Christian Academy. The Cowboys will host No. 9 Flatirons Academy in the quarterfinals Nov. 14. The Delta Panthers will also advance in 2A after a 28-6 victory over University. They’ll host No. 5 Eaton in their quarterfinal matchup Saturday.

Western Slope Programs Still Competing in the 3A & 4A.

Palisade, Rifle and Eagle Valley keep Western Colorado in the Class 3A conversation. Palisade faces Fort Morgan Friday afternoon at Ralph Stocker Stadium, Rifle travels to Mead, and Eagle Valley takes on Timnath this weekend.

The Montrose Redhawks return to the playoffs for the tenth straight year, representing the region in Class 4A. They host No. 18 Air Academy Saturday after earning a first-round bye.

Grand Junction Makes a Run in Its First Year at This Level

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Grand Junction is the No. 8 seed in Class 5A following an 8-2 regular season. The Tigers received a first-round bye and play No. 9 Ralston Valley on Friday at Stocker Stadium following the Palisade game. It’s an exciting opportunity for Grand Junction in its first season competing at the 5A classification.