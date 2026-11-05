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What Are the Current Housing Prices in Grand Junction, CO?
By Stacker,5 days ago
Housing costs climbed to record highs in 2025, as prices rose and mortgage rates remained far above pandemic-era lows. This kept housing out of reach for a larger number of home searchers and led to a historically slow housing market.
Redfin economists predict that affordability will begin to improve in 2026 and beyond. But how much does housing cost in Grand Junction, CO, right now?
Whether you’re a high-end buyer or just starting out, Redfin Real Estate analyzed home prices in Grand Junction across different price tiers to show how expensive housing is—and how it compares to the national average. If you want to find out how much you can afford, try Redfin’s Affordability Calculator.
All data represents the monthly average for January 2026. Redfin defines housing price buckets as follows: Bottom (bottom 5%); Starter (5%-35%); Mid (35%-65%); High (65%-95%); Luxury (top 5%).
How expensive is housing in Grand Junction?
- Bottom tier median sale price: $150,385
- Starter tier median sale price: $318,253
- Mid tier median sale price: $410,230
- High tier median sale price: $596,750
- Luxury median sale price: $1,030,105
- Median household income: $80,227
How expensive is housing nationwide?
- Bottom tier median sale price: $125,384
- Starter tier median sale price: $260,000
- Mid tier median sale price: $375,000
- High tier median sale price: $581,000
- Luxury tier median sale price: $1,341,493
- Median household income: $87,934
This story was produced by Redfin and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.