A New Wolf Ordinance Is Dividing Montrose County Residents

Montrose County Commissioners are taking a stand on Colorado’s gray wolf reintroduction, but the city’s proposal raises a bigger question about who makes the rules.

Montrose wants to advance a new ordinance that restricts gray wolves brought into Colorado from other states. Western Slope supporters think ranchers and property owners deserve a voice, while opponents question the county’s ability to regulate something governed by state law.

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What Is Montrose County Trying to Accomplish With Its New Wolf Ordinance?

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Read More: Wildlife Reintroduced in Colorado

Montrose County proposed Ordinance 2026-01 in October, renewing an effort first introduced in 2025. The proposal targets the intro and movement of non-native wildlife, brought into Colorado from out of state. Montrose Commissioner Sean Pond says these decisions should involve the ranchers and farmers whose livelihoods are directly affected. County officials are hearing concerns from all sides, including agriculture, livestock, private property, and water rights. The county has not yet approved the ordinance.

What Would the Proposed Ordinance Actually Do?

According to the Montrose County ordinance announcement, the proposal focuses on five areas: introduction, release, transport, translocation, and habitat. Another distinction is that the proposal would not affect every municipality in the county, only unincorporated Montrose. Exemptions include natural wildlife movement, rehabilitation, livestock, and permitted scientific activities. Right now, the proposal would not prevent a wolf from wandering in naturally.

Can Montrose County Regulate Something Governed by State Law?

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This is the legal question at the heart of this ordinance. Colorado Revised Statutes 33-6-114 already regulates wildlife transportation, importation, and release, while Proposition 114 established the state’s wolf restoration program. While the county feels obligated to address legitimate local interests, it can’t override state rules. This conflict remains unresolved for now.