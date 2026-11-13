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As a Montanan born and raised, I’ve always believed that the outdoors is a vital part of my life. Whether I’m hunting, fishing, camping, or backpacking through the mountains, the outdoors has defined so much of how I’ve lived. In fact, many of the most cherished memories of mine were created on our public lands. That’s why I am heartbroken at the prospect that future generations won’t have the same opportunities to experience the abundance of public land we have in this state.

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That’s why I took notice when I recently read an announcement from the U.S. Department of the Interior about its intent to sell off segments of Montana’s public lands. As someone who has spent virtually every free hour of my life on public land, I have serious issues with the idea.

Montana’s Public Lands Are Much More Than Just A Piece Of Property

Dennis Bragg of the Montana News Network reported that the U.S. Department of the Interior unveiled a Strategic Plan for reducing the number of federal lands that it owns. The plan includes an effort to sell federal land to state and local governments, as well as Native American tribes.

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The Department of the Interior cited several reasons for proposing the land sales. First, they believe that selling off land will help lower the cost of managing millions of acres of public land. Second, they believe that selling land to local communities will allow for greater control over land use and provide economic benefits to those communities. Third, they contend that selling land will give the Department of the Interior more ability to concentrate its resources on protecting larger public lands. Finally, they propose directing revenue generated by land sales towards conservation programs.

Even If The State Buys It, Will the Public Still Have Access?

While I agree that managing public lands is expensive, I have real concerns about what happens if public land is sold and then ends up in the hands of either private individuals or corporations. What guarantee does anyone have that land which has been open to everyone for generations will remain available to everyone for generations to come?

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The Department of the Interior did not specify particular parcels of Montana land that are being considered for sale. But, given the fact that once public land is sold, it is likely to become inaccessible to all but private owners.

Don’t even get me started on the stupid “Corner Crossing” debate

Montana’s Elected Officials Are Fighting Against The Proposal

Fortunately, I’m not alone in my concern for public lands. Both U.S. Senators for Montana, Tim Sheehy and Steve Daines, oppose the Department of the Interior’s strategy.

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Bragg mentioned in his report that neither Senator was contacted prior to the release of the Department’s Strategic Plan. Sheehy expressed his opposition to any sale of federal land within Montana when he said: “I wouldn’t let one acre go.” Daines has publicly spoken out against previous proposals to sell off federal public lands. Additionally, both Senators worked together last year to reject a similar proposal.

It is reassuring to know that Montana’s elected officials are advocating for protection of public lands in Montana.

Some Things Can Never Replace Cash Value

From dawn till dusk, I’ve spent hours hiking into remote mountain valleys before sunrise in hopes of hearing an elk bugle deep within the trees. I’ve spent lazy summer afternoons wading through rivers while fishing and warm summer evenings huddled with friends and family around a roaring campfire. None of those moments occurred because I owned a mountain or could afford to purchase a piece of Montana.

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Those are two things that truly make our public lands unique. They’re accessible to everyone regardless of wealth or political affiliation. I don’t care if you vote for Republicans or Democrats. We should protect our access to the mountains, forests, and vast open spaces in Montana from being restricted due to politics.

Easy To Sell, But Harder to Get Back

I’m not opposed to good stewardship practices for our land bases or developing methods that enhance our public land access. I simply don’t trust that selling off pieces of public land themselves will be the solution to accessing those same lands.

Photo by chris robert on Unsplash

I think Montana is changing fast enough without taking away another piece of what I experienced growing up. Between increased population growth, increased development pressure, and fewer locations where access exists like it used to, I do not want to lose any more of the Montana landscape I knew as a kid behind another locked gate.

Once a piece of land leaves public ownership, getting it back again will probably be far more difficult than preserving it in the first place.