Montana Homeowners May Have Been Overcharged On Property Taxes

I wonder if lawmakers expected this much confusion when Montana’s new propertytax system was passed in 2025.

Not only have some homeowners been shocked to see property tax bills come in higher than expected, but it turns out a handful of people may have been charged the higher rate when they shouldn’t have been.

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How Montana’s New Homestead Exemption Is Supposed to Work

In 2025, the Montana Legislature passed a homestead exemption as part of an effort to lower property taxes for residents. The exemption is designed to give homeowners a break on their primary residence if they live there for at least seven months of the year.

Homeowners can apply through the Montana Department of Revenue, and qualifying properties should receive a lower property tax rate.

Unfortunately, the Department of Revenue says a small number of homeowners were incorrectly charged the higher rate, even though they qualified for the reduced rate on their primary residences.

Scott Mendenhall, deputy director of the department, told the Missoulian that officials are receiving hundreds of calls every day from property owners trying to figure out their new tax bills.

Homeowners Who Missed the Deadline Can Still Apply For Tax Relief

Most of those calls involve people who never applied for the exemption, properties that don’t qualify, or increases tied to local government spending.

However, there have also been cases where homeowners say they received confirmation of their exemption in 2025, only to see their property taxes double when the bill arrived.

Department of Revenue officials acknowledge that mistakes have happened during the transition. They say they’re reviewing records and correcting errors as they find them.

There is also some good news for homeowners who qualify but missed the original application deadline. They can still apply for the homestead exemption and may be eligible to receive a property tax refund in 2027.