Could Montana Finally Get Turquoise Football Jerseys?

The Montana Grizzlies debuted a new helmet logo last Saturday in their win over Portland State. It was the Native American Heritage Game, so the Griz busted out a new Grizzly paw logo lined in turquoise.

I loved them.

Montana Grizzlies Debut New Turquoise Helmet Logo

Credit: University of Montana Athletics

The turquoise and the design in the middle make it a great logo, in my always-correct opinion. Griz fans want more, however.

They’ve been clamoring online for all-turquoise Griz uniforms. The helmets, jerseys, and pants are all turquoise. There were even some mockups circulating on social media.

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Both basketball teams have brought out different iterations of the Nike N7 turquoise uniforms, and they have been a big hit each time they’ve worn them.

Credit: University of Montana Athletics

Montana Athletic Director Addresses Nike N7 Football Jerseys

Could we get a Nike N7 football uniform? It’s possible…

Montana Director of Athletics Kent Haslam appeared on the Grizzly Football Pregame show last weekend, live at the GSA Tailgate site, and addressed the possibility of Nike N7 uniforms.

"“We will get N7 football jerseys eventually. We are working on it. It takes a while to get it done, and how you build those, it’s not like ordering basketball jerseys. Football jerseys are very different.”"

Whoa! That feels like some breaking news, does it not?



via GIPHY

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Haslam did not offer a timetable on when we could see N7 football jerseys, but I thought this was still a pretty big announcement that we’re even working on them.

“Our partnership with the tribes, our partnership with this place that we call home is so tied to Native American culture. We all love that, it’s all part of who we are, we need to celebrate that, we need to open doors.”