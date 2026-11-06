The Griz Have Absolutely Owned Portland State

This Saturday will mark the 50th meeting all time between the Montana Grizzlies and the Portland State Vikings. Montana and Portland State play each year, as it’s one of the protected games deemed by the Big Sky Conference.

I’m not sure why Portland State is one of our protected games, but I digress.

Let’s look back on the history between Montana and Portland State.

Montana Owns the All-Time Series Against Portland State

The Griz lead the all-time series 36-13 dating back to 1965. The series is bookended by a pair of Griz winning streaks. Montana won the first six meetings from 1965 to 1970, and the Griz have won the last six meetings dating back to 2019.

Montana beat the brakes off the Vikings last season in Hillsboro 63-17. Keali’i Ah Yat had three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown; Hashim Jones and Malae Fonoti each had one rushing score.

TJ Rausch was the true story of the day, recording the only multi-interception day of his career.

Montana has outscored Portland State 216 to 90 during the current streak.

Ah Yat faces the rush back in 2024. Credit: University of Montana Athletics

The last time Portland State won was October 6, 2018. The Vikings came into Missoula and defeated the Griz with a 52-yard field goal to nearly walk off the Griz.

Montana has owned the series in Missoula. At Washington-Grizzly Stadium, Montana has won 20 of 24 meetings. PSU won in Missoula in 2018, 1987, 1985, and 1979.

Here are the last 10 meetings:

Montana vs. Portland State – Last 10 Meetings