Montana Millionaire Is Finally Coming Back. Here's the New Date

Exciting News for Montana Lottery Players!

The wait is almost over for Montana Lottery players. Montana Millionaire ticket sales will resume Thursday, November 12, at 6:30 a.m., according to a new press release from the Montana Lottery.

Players can look forward to the same Montana Millionaire game they know and love, featuring the same odds, the same drawings, and even more prizes.

READ MORE: Montana Millionaire Update: Lottery Answers Questions About Tickets and Prizes

Validity of November Tickets Guaranteed

The Montana Lottery says all Montana Millionaire tickets printed on November 1 will remain valid and eligible for every scheduled drawing. Any instant-win prizes awarded through those tickets will also be honored, helping ensure the advertised prize odds are met.

Mark Your Calendars for Upcoming Drawings

All Montana Millionaire tickets purchased for the 2026 game will be eligible for these upcoming drawings:

November 30: Quarter-million-dollar drawing.

December 28: Grand prize drawing featuring six $1 million prizes.

December 28: Montana Lottery Players Club 20th Anniversary drawing for $20,000. Tickets must be entered into the Players Club to qualify for this drawing.

Celebrating New Millionaires in December

Montana Lottery Director Bob Brown says the lottery is excited to resume sales and continue one of Montana’s most anticipated lottery traditions.

Brown says, most importantly, they look forward to celebrating six new Montana millionaires when the grand prize drawings take place in December.

Players are encouraged to visit MontanaLottery.com for additional information, drawing details, and updates.

Rescheduled Launch: Get Ready for November 12!

After technical problems disrupted its original November 1 launch, Montana Millionaire is getting another shot. If you’ve been waiting to get your tickets, mark your calendar for November 12!

Good luck to everyone!