Suspect in Deputy Killing Dies After 'Medical Emergency' in the Missoula Jail

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) – On November 5, 2026, at around 9:45 AM, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office announced that Matthew Dye has died. Communications Coordinator Jeannette Smith has the details.

“On the evening of November 4, 2026, Officers at the Missoula County Detention Facility responded to Matthew D. Dye’s cell after observing that he appeared to be experiencing a medical emergency,” Smith said. “Detention medical staff responded, assessed Mr. Dye, and requested he be transported to the hospital via ambulance. During transport by EMS, Mr. Dye became unresponsive and life-saving measures were initiated.”

According to Smith, Dye was pronounced deceased at St. Patrick’s Hospital.

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“Following standard operating procedures for an in-custody death, Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen requested the City of Missoula Police Department (MPD) conduct the investigation into Mr. Dye’s death,” Smith said. “All video and documentation have been provided to MPD, and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating fully with the investigation.”

Smith said Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Coroners are conducting Coroner duties.

“The care, safety, and well-being of every individual entrusted to our custody is a responsibility we take very seriously, and we remain committed to these high standards”, stated Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen.

“We extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Dye,” said Smith.

More information will be released in coordination with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Missoula Police Department as it becomes available.