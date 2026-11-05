Montana Lottery Has a Message for Everyone Who Waited Sunday

The Montana Lottery is apologizing to players and retailers following the problems that disrupted the launch of this year’s Montana Millionaire game on Sunday, November 1. After thousands of people stood in line hoping to get their tickets, the game was abruptly shut down because of several technical issues.

I spoke with Celina Clift from the Montana Lottery, who explained what happened that morning, what went wrong, and, most importantly, what players need to know while waiting for the game to return.

Technical Troubles Disrupt Ticket Sales

According to Clift, lottery officials quickly noticed that something wasn’t right. One of the first problems involved the ticket-printing system. Tickets were printing extremely slowly, at a rate far below what the Montana Lottery normally experiences during a Montana Millionaire launch.

READ MORE: Montana Millionaire Update: Lottery Answers Questions About Tickets and Prizes

They also noticed an unusually high number of instant-win tickets being printed much earlier than expected.

Officials ultimately made the decision to shut down the game as they worked with IntraLot to identify and correct the technical issues, the company responsible for the technical side of the game.

Mobile App and Website Challenges

There was also a third problem that added to the frustration for players. The Montana Lottery’s mobile player app was having issues, and the lottery was also experiencing problems with its website and the information feeds used to provide updates to players. That made it even more difficult for people to find out what was happening as the situation unfolded.

Essential Information for Ticket Holders

There is some important information for anyone who purchased a Montana Millionaire ticket on November 1.

First, all instant-win tickets sold that morning will still be honored.

If you purchased an instant-win ticket but did not receive the additional barcode slip needed to redeem your prize, you have options. Take a picture of your ticket and submit it through the Montana Lottery website, or you can visit the Montana Lottery office to get your instant-win prize.

Why You Should Hold Onto Your Lottery Tickets

Even more importantly, do not throw away your Montana Millionaire tickets!

The Montana Lottery says every ticket purchased on November 1 needs to be held onto, regardless of whether it was an instant-win ticket. Those tickets will still be valid for the grand prize drawings, including the $250,000 Monday drawing.

In other words, your ticket still gives you a chance to win.

A Message of Appreciation for Players’ Patience

I also asked Celina Clift what the Montana Lottery would like to say to the thousands and thousands of people who stood in line Sunday morning, many of whom waited for hours hoping to purchase their tickets.

READ MORE: Montana Millionaire’s Chaotic Start: I Waited Nearly 4 Hours

She apologized and acknowledged the frustration experienced by players and retailers.

“We apologize. We hate this just as much as all the players and sales agents because this is pretty much our favorite game of the year, just like the players. We appreciate everyone’s patience with the game. I know we put everyone through a lot on Sunday, but we are doing the best to our ability to get this game back up and running.”

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for Montana Millionaire?

The Montana Lottery is working to determine when Montana Millionaire will return, and a new date has not yet been announced. I asked Clift whether sales would resume at 5:30 a.m. when the game returns; she wasn’t able to answer that question at this time.

Players are still waiting for the return of Montana Millionaire, and the opportunity to win a million dollars remains something players are looking forward to. This year’s game features six $1 million grand prize drawings.

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For now, the biggest thing the Montana Lottery wants players to know is that they appreciate players’ patience and are working to get the game back up and running as soon as they can, and those November 1 tickets are still good.