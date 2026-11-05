Missoula Man Allegedly Pulled Knife to Steal Alcohol From Target

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) – Missoula Police Department officers responded to Target on October 31, 2026, after receiving a report that a man had pulled a knife on employees attempting to stop him for trespassing.

The 911 caller described the suspect as a Native American man wearing a brown Wrangler jacket and carrying a white backpack. About six minutes later, an officer located 36-year-old Colton Mountainsheep near a bus stop on Palmer Street. Mountainsheep matched the description and acknowledged having a pocketknife in his possession.

During questioning, Mountainsheep initially denied knowing whether he had shown a knife to anyone. However, he later told officers he probably pulled it out in front of an employee but never pointed it at anyone. He reportedly explained that he displayed the knife so employees wouldn’t stop him from taking alcohol.

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Theft Details: What Was Taken from Target?

Mountainsheep also admitted to taking a case of Mike’s Hard Lemonade and several pairs of sweatpants from the store. Officers additionally located a pair of Disney Stitch ears with store packaging inside his backpack.

According to court documents, Target employees told officers they saw Mountainsheep take merchandise and attempt to leave without paying. An employee said he confronted Mountainsheep and attempted to issue a trespass warning when Mountainsheep pulled out a knife and held it at his side.

Another employee told officers she was standing near Mountainsheep when he produced the knife. She said the blade was exposed and she immediately backed away because she did not know his intentions.

READ MORE: Missoula News – Crime Reports

Security footage showed Mountainsheep wearing a jacket taken from a store shelf and walking past the checkout area. Employees estimated the merchandise he left the store with was worth $110.98, while additional items recovered before he left totaled $149.99.

Mountainsheep was arrested and transported to the Missoula County Detention Facility. He is currently being charged with felony robbery, and his bond was set at $25,000.

The information in this article was obtained from sources that are publicly viewable.