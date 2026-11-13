‘Tis the season for America’s largest free walk-through holiday lights display!

Duluth’s Bentleyville Tour of Lights is a Northern Minnesota gem that people travel from all over the place to see each year.

Consistently named one of the best public holiday lights displays by USA Today’s nationwide “10 Best” list, the attraction at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth has grown to immense levels of popularity since its humble beginnings more than two decades ago.

The 2026 season for Bentleyville’s Tour of Lights marks the 23rd anniversary of the free holiday attraction. This year’s season begins on Saturday, November 21, and will be open nightly through December 26.

Hours for Bentleyville this year are from 5 pm to 9 pm Sundays through Thursdays, and 5 pm to 10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

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If you’re planning to attend, Bentleyville has announced some special nights with extra things to look forward to this year. Here’s a look at each of them:

Saturday, November 21: Opening Night

Opening night festivities at Bentleyville will include Santa and Mrs. Claus arriving by helicopter sometime between 4:50 pm and 5:00 pm, right before the lights go on.

With Santa and Mrs. Claus on-site and ready to greet visitors, the lights will go on for visitors to explore for the first time of the season at 5:00 pm.

Sunday, November 22: Live Music Comes To Bentleyville

To wrap up opening weekend, the University of Minnesota-Duluth’s Marching Band will offer a special performance.

UMD’s Marching Band will march through Bentleyville at 5:20 pm, playing festive music on their journey through the attraction, sharing some festive musical cheer and school spirit along the way.

Tuesday Nights In December: Animal Nights At Bentleyville

Every Tuesday this December during their season, Bentleyville will welcome some furry friends from Cook County Connections.

From 5 pm until 8 pm each Tuesday in December during their season (12/1, 12/8, 12/15, 12/22), Cook County Connections will bring llamas, alpacas, donkeys, goats, and other creatures to meet during your visit.

Saturday, December 26: The Grand Finale with Fireworks!

As has been tradition over the years, Bentleyville’s 2026 season will go out with a bang!

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While the attraction will be open for its full regular Saturday hours (5 pm – 10 pm), there will be a fireworks show early in the evening to enjoy. The show is scheduled for 5:30 pm, giving families the chance to see the show without making it too late of a night.

Every year, the show is pretty impressive! You definitely don’t want to miss it!