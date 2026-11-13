Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) – Mayo Clinic has named the next president and CEO of the world-famous healthcare system

Dr. Matthew Callstrom Selected to Lead Mayo Clinic

The Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees this afternoon announced that it has elected Dr. Matthew R. Callstrom to succeed Dr. Gianrico Farrugia in the organization’s top leadership positions. A news release says Dr. Farrugia will continue to serve as Mayo Clinic president and CEO until the end of this year to ensure a seamless transition in leadership.

“Dr. Callstrom is an accomplished physician-scientist and enterprise leader who brings nearly 25 years of experience at Mayo Clinic and a deep commitment to our values and mission,” says Richard K. Davis, chair of the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees. “His leadership across patient care, research, strategy and innovation, combined with his ability to translate scientific discovery and emerging technology into meaningful advances for patients, prepares him exceptionally well to lead Mayo Clini will c into its next chapter.”

photo by Andy Brownell

Callstrom Brings Nearly 25 Years of Mayo Experience

According to the news release, Dr. Callstrom joined Mayo Clinic 24 years ago. He currently serves as medical director for Mayo Clinic Strategy and the AI program and previously was the interim chief strategy officer and chair of the Department of Radiology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

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Callstrom Has Helped Lead Mayo’s AI Strategy

The statement says Dr. Callstrom, in his varied leadership roles, has “helped shape Mayo Clinic’s organizational strategy and advance the responsible integration of AI in medicine, including efforts to accelerate the discovery of new cures, detect diseases earlier and give clinicians new capabilities to care for patients with serious and complex conditions.”

“I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to lead Mayo Clinic in this moment, serving alongside colleagues whose expertise, curiosity and commitment to our patients inspire me every day,” says Dr. Callstrom. “Mayo Clinic has always been at its best when we bring the full power of our clinical expertise, science and innovation to the needs of the patient. Now, we have an opportunity to build on that foundation – accelerating the translation of discovery and emerging technologies into better care and extending Mayo Clinic’s impact to more patients, wherever they are.”

TSM Rochester

New Mayo Leader Recognized for Cancer Treatment Work

The news release announcing his advancement to the top leadership positions at Mayo Clinic says he is internationally recognized for “advancing image-guided cancer treatment, including the development of technologies that more precisely identify and treat cancer.” He has been recognized as a Mayo Clinic Distinguished Clinician and served as president of the Society of Interventional Oncology.

Mayo Clinic Medical School Graduate

Dr. Callstrom is a Minnesota native who attended the University of Minnesota, where he earned degrees in chemical engineering and chemistry before completing a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard University and then earning a medical degree from Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine.

Mayo Clinic News Network

Farrugia Led Mayo Through Major Rochester Expansion

Dr. Farrugia has served as president and CEO of Mayo Clinic since 2019. He is credited with launching and advancing the Bold. Forward. Unbound. initiative that led to Mayo Clinic’s more than $5 billion expansion in Rochester.