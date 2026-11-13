Minnesota has had nearly 20,000 DUI arrests, and 2026 isn’t even over yet. As we head into the Holiday season, let this serve as a reminder to plan a sober ride. There are a lot of holiday parties and get-togethers where alcohol is served. Don’t ruin the holidays by getting behind the wheel after drinking.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s DUI Dashboard offers information and statistics about drunk driving. It breaks down the driver’s age, whether it was a crash, the location, and the arresting department. Most of the DUI cases list the city in which it occurred, although a small percentage omit the location.

Unfortunately, we are outpacing DUI arrests for 2026. The average annual DUI arrests in Minnesota are 22,000+.

Here are the cities with the most DUI arrests in Minnesota from January 1st through November 10th.