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Minneapolis
Skip The Shopping: Minneapolis Institute Of Art Opens Early On Black Friday
By Laura Bradshaw,8 days ago
Black Friday. The day after Thanksgiving. It’s called Black Friday because traditionally it would be the day that would put retail shops into the black. Now, retail shops are putting out Black Friday deals for about a month or more. Both online and in store.
So, since there are so many other options, and it can be SO BUSY on Black Friday, it might be fun to do something different and maybe not as traditional.
EXPERIENCE BLACK FRIDAY AT THE MINNEAPOLIS INSTITUTE OF ART
On November 27th, the Minneapolis Institute of Art (MIA) will have a fun event that works for everyone in the family – kids and adults.
From MIA Social Media:This Black Friday, enjoy a free morning of art, fashion, and festive fun at Mia! On Friday, November 27, from 8 to 10 am we’re open early with special offerings including free admission to the Paris Couture exhibition.Early access to select galleries, including Paris Couture, Cream of the Crop: The Second Harvest, and Bare Bones: Skeletons in Japanese Art
Complimentary mimosas and refreshments
Kid-friendly ornament making and story time
Special holiday savings at the Store at Mia: 10% off for everyone, and an additional 10% off for Mia membersFree Paris Couture access is available in-person only and on a first-come, first-served basis. After 10 am, the rest of the galleries will open and Paris Couture will remain free for members.