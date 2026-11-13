Black Friday. The day after Thanksgiving. It’s called Black Friday because traditionally it would be the day that would put retail shops into the black. Now, retail shops are putting out Black Friday deals for about a month or more. Both online and in store.

So, since there are so many other options, and it can be SO BUSY on Black Friday, it might be fun to do something different and maybe not as traditional.

EXPERIENCE BLACK FRIDAY AT THE MINNEAPOLIS INSTITUTE OF ART

On November 27th, the Minneapolis Institute of Art (MIA) will have a fun event that works for everyone in the family – kids and adults.

From MIA Social Media:

CAN ALWAYS HAVE A GOOD TIME AT THE MIA