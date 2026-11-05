Big Wisconsin Win! This City Ranks No. 2 For Veterans In America

This is great news. Veterans Day is coming up on Wednesday (November 11th) and this new title for Wisconsin is right on time.

Veterans Day honors all veterans, living and past, who have served our country. Veterans deserve everything in the world and then some. Thank you to all of our veterans – you are incredible!

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WalletHub just released a new study in light of the upcoming holiday, naming the best cities in the country for veterans. The study was just released on Monday (November 2nd) and has some great news for vets in our neck of the woods.

One of the top two best cities for veterans is located in Wisconsin. This may seem random but let’s look a little deeper into the methodology behind this one and celebrate.

Kira-Yan

WalletHub Names The Best Cities For Veterans To Live In 2026

First and foremost, let’s look at what makes a city great for a veteran to live in at the current moment. In this instance, WalletHub analysts looked at things like veteran unemployment rate, veteran income growth and more.

This study also dives into population of veterans, homeless veterans per veteran population and even the number of veterans in poverty. These factors were considered when it came to putting this list together – and Wisconsin basically came out on top.

Aaron Savage, Townsquare Media

One Wisconsin City Named The Second Best For Veterans To Live In 2026

Drumroll, please! Madison is the second best state for vets in 2026. Why? The Wisconsin city has the highest percentage of military skill-related jobs in the country, tying with Fremont and Durham.

Another thing to note? The median annual income growth for a vet is about eight percent a year, the sixth highest in the country. Madison also has one of the lowest homelessness rates in the country. That’s great news.

CharlieTong

Last but not least, Madison also offers great job opportunities and education for veterans, which is more than deserved! The median annual veteran income is also pretty high compared to the national average, and it has a low veteran unemployment rate as well.

Way to go, Wisconsin! Veterans deserve the very best. The very best is Austin. Cheers!

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