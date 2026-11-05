Make a tee time now for Upper Deck Golf at US Bank Stadium this Winter

Now that it is starting to get chilly again around here, your golf game will be put on hold for the season. Unless of course, you go somewhere warm. The only way that you will be able to get a round in, or even some practice at the driving range would be to do something inside.

AN OPPORTUNITY TO GOLF IN FEBRUARY INSIDE AT US BANK STADIUM

That is where US Bank Stadium comes in. Again this winter, they are offering tee times inside from the Upper Deck.

Upper Deck Golf is an unforgettable golfing experience inside the most legendary stadiums and ballparks across the country! Enjoy a VIP experience while hitting tee shots from the upper deck throughout the stadium, down to custom greens on the field below. You’ll start and end your round at the clubhouse festival inside the stadium with great music, cold beers, food and multiple golfing challenges for you and your friends.

You can get in there early and make your tee-time.

COULD BE A FUN PRE-VALENTINE’S DAY EVENT

This event is scheduled to happen February 12-13, 2027. Right before Valentine’s Day. If your Valentine is into golf, might be a fun interactive gift that you can do together. That’s a different and fun gift that is definitely different than that same old dinner, flowers, chocolates, etc. Although, you could still do that stuff too.

TEE TIMES SELL OUT EARLY – GET IN WITH EARLY ENTRY

Tee times tend to sell out quickly for this event, so it’s best to take advantage of the early tee time entry. Just follow this link to sign up and for the best prices. You will need to add your email (as usual for most things now).

FORE!!

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