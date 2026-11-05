You Can Watch Christmas Vacation With Chevy Chase Right Here In Duluth

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Chevy Chase is coming to the DECC Symphony Hall on November 15th, 2026, for “A Live Conversation With Chevy Chase.” He’ll be in Duluth screening the classic holiday film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” with a Q&A session to follow.

Christmas Vacation first hit theaters in 1989 and has become a favorite holiday movie for many. If your family is anything like mine, we make sure to watch it every holiday season and quote the movie throughout the holidays.

The screening happens on November 15th at 7 pm at the DECC Symphony Hall. Following the movie, Chevy Chase and his wife Jayni will host a Q&A session, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and personal anecdotes about making the movie.

Chevy and his wife will take questions from the audience, giving you the chance to hear firsthand from the comedy and film legend about his storied career, going all the way back to SNL, Caddyshack, and other films.

There are also a limited number of VIP tickets available with post-show photo opportunities.

We have your chance to win tickets to this special event. Winners will be notified on Thursday, November 12th. Enter to win the tickets to A Live Conversation With Chevy Chase below.