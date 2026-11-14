Michigan’s firearm deer season opens tomorrow, and this year that means a Sunday morning in the woods. Next year, Nov. 15 lands on a Monday. So why doesn’t Michigan just pick a Saturday every year and make it a little easier for everybody?

Well, we tried that. It was back in the ’60s, and it only lasted three years.

Why Does Michigan Open Deer Season on November 15?

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Turns out there’s a reason Michigan picked Nov. 15. The DNR says the idea was to open the season after the peak of the rut, when deer are most active breeding.

See Also: Michigan ORV Restrictions During Firearm Deer Season

Back in 2007, lawmakers wanted to move the opener to the second Saturday in November. Depending on the year, that could mean opening day as early as Nov. 8. The DNR’s concern was that starting a week earlier could mean too many bucks would be taken before they had a chance to breed.

When Did Michigan’s Firearm Deer Season Open on a Saturday?

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Michigan opened firearm deer season on a Saturday in 1965, 1966, and 1967. On paper, you can see the appeal. If you work Monday through Friday, you can make it to opening day without burning a vacation day.

Turns out a lot of Michigan hunters liked opening day right where it was. The DNR says enough hunters complained about the switch that Michigan went back to Nov. 15 in 1968. And that’s where it’s been ever since.

This year, Michigan’s regular firearm deer season runs Nov. 15 through Nov. 30. If you’re heading out tomorrow, good luck.

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