Michigan Has the Best Drivers in America? Have They Been on I-75?

Well, here’s something I wasn’t expecting to read today. Michigan apparently has the best drivers in the entire country. Yes, Michigan. Our Michigan.

If you’ve recently watched somebody cross three lanes because their exit suddenly became a surprise, you probably have questions. Same here.

Why Michigan Drivers Ranked Number One

According to LendingTree’s 2026 report, Michigan recorded the fewest driving incidents in the country, with 22.1 per 1,000 drivers. That includes accidents, DUIs, speeding incidents, and other citations. Hawaii finished next at 23.4, followed by New Mexico at 23.5.

READ MORE: Flint Police Search For Driver After Fatal Hit and Run

Michigan also had the lowest accident rate in the study, with 11.5 accidents per 1,000 drivers. Meanwhile, New Jersey had the highest overall incident rate at 56.9. Suddenly, that frustrating trip down Linden Road doesn’t sound quite so terrible. Although I reserve the right to complain again tomorrow.

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Researchers analyzed tens of millions of QuoteWizard auto insurance inquiries from January through August 2026. So this ranking reflects drivers in that insurance-shopping data, rather than a complete count of everybody traveling Michigan roads. Still, first place is first place. We’ll take it.

Can Somebody Tell Our Insurance Companies?

Here’s the part that makes this feel especially Michigan. Having the best drivers apparently doesn’t mean we get the best insurance bills. LendingTree says Michigan’s car insurance costs remain above the national average.

READ MORE: ‘Super Drunk’ Driver Drives Wrong Way on I-75 in Grand Blanc

Medical expenses, vehicle repairs, and coverage requirements can all influence what we pay, even when accident rates look better. Wonderful. We get bragging rights, and our wallets get another workout.

For those of us navigating Flint, Genesee County, construction barrels, and the occasional driver who considers a turn signal optional, this ranking might take a minute to process. But congratulations, Michigan. Apparently, we’re doing something right behind the wheel. Now, could we please figure out the zipper merge?

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