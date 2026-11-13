Consider this your personal invitation to join me, Maggie Meadows, and Tony LaBrie for tacos, tequila, and tickets at The Black Horse Tavern in Clio.

Tony and I will be broadcasting live at Black Horse Tavern on Tuesday, November 17th, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

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During the broadcast, you could score tickets to see Greta Van Fleet at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Tuesday, March 2, 2027. We will also be giving away Banana 101.5 t-shirts and more.

The Black Horse Tavern will be offering some great taco and tequila deals – including the following,

$1.50 Tacos

$2 Domestic Bottles

Margarita Towers (yes, please)

$5 Lime Margs

$2.50 Domestic Pints

Of course, the full Black Horse Tavern menu will be available throughout the night. Whether you are in the mood for one of their burgers, a fresh wrap, a classic sandwich, or a tasty salad, there is something for everyone. You can also enjoy a variety of appetizers, desserts, and plenty of other great menu options.

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Come hungry, bring your friends, and be ready to enjoy some great food along with your favorite beer or cocktail.

Where is The Black Horse Tavern located?

The Black Horse Tavern is at 12598 North Saginaw Road in Clio, 48420.