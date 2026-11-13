If you’ve got a gift card from The Children’s Place sitting in a drawer somewhere, now’s a good time to dig it out. The kids’ clothing chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov. 8, and going-out-of-business sales are underway at its stores, including the one at Birch Run Premium Outlets.

Gymboree is part of the sale too, and you can shop both stores online. What’s on sale and how much you’ll save depends on where you shop. Just keep in mind that anything bought after Nov. 6 is final sale. So yeah, I’d double-check the size before buying that Christmas outfit.

Where Are The Children’s Place Stores in Michigan?

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According to Patch, Michigan has five locations.

Birch Run — Birch Run Premium Outlets

— Birch Run Premium Outlets Auburn Hills — Great Lakes Crossing Outlets

— Great Lakes Crossing Outlets Dearborn — Fairlane Town Center

— Fairlane Town Center Portage — The Crossroads

— The Crossroads Troy — Oakland Mall

You can still shop in stores while the sales are going on. The company is looking for a buyer, and if someone steps in, some stores could stay open. For now, it’s anyone’s guess which Michigan locations will stick around.

How Long Can You Use The Children’s Place Gift Cards?

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If you’ve got a Children’s Place gift card, you can still use it through Saturday, Dec. 12. After that, it might not work in stores or online. So if you’re like me and tend to put off Christmas shopping, this is one thing I’d get out of the way early.

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