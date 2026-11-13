The Frankenmuth Ice Rink is opening soon for the 2026-2027 season. Whether you are a skating pro or a beginner, the Frankenmuth Ice Rink is a must-visit winter attraction in Michigan.

Where is the Frankenmuth Ice Rink?

The rink is located at 784 South Main Street.

When does the Frankenmuth Ice Rink open?

The 2026–2027 ice skating season officially kicks off Tuesday, November 17, 2026, and runs through Sunday, February 28, 2027.

Frankenmuth Ice Rink hours are as follows,

Monday: 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Tuesday: 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Wednesday: 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Thursday: 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Friday: 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM

If you don’t have a pair of ice skates, no worries – skate rental is available. Admission and skate rental prices are as follows,

General Admission Pass: $10.00 (day-long admission)

Season Pass: $50.00 (season-long admission). Buy 3, Get 1 Free

Skate Rental: $3.00 (figure & hockey skates available)

Skate Rental Pass: $25.00 (punch card with 10 skate rentals)

Skate Helper Rental: $5.00 (per skate session)

Party packages starting at $200 are also an option at the Frankenmuth Ice Rink.

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The Frankenmuth Ice Rink will be hosting the following theme nights this season,

Wednesday, January 6th, 2027: 90s Night

Wednesday, January 13th, 2027: Wild, Wild, West Night

Wednesday, January 20th, 2027: Super Hero Night

Wednesday, January 27th, 2027: Disco Night

Wednesday, February 3rd, 2027: Sports Night

Wednesday, February 10th, 2027: Twin Night

Wednesday, February 17th, 2027: 2000s Night

Wednesday, February 24th, 2027: Beach Party Night

Start planning your theme night outfits now. Here’s to having some fun on the ice in Frankenmuth.