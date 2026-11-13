Imagine opening your mailbox and finding a check for more than $6,000. Sounds pretty good, doesn’t it?

Well, Michigan’s governor is calling for tariff reimbursements, and a new report puts the state’s estimated tariff burden at $6,485 per household. But before you start spending that money, there’s something important you need to know.

Why Is Everyone Talking About $6,485?

According to the National Taxpayers Union Foundation, Michigan has the nation’s highest estimated tariff burden per household since January 2025. The report estimates approximately $27 billion in tariffs on Michigan imports, with the automotive industry accounting for a substantial portion.

READ MORE: Illegal Tariffs Could Mean Money Back in Michigan

And considering how important the auto industry is to Flint, Genesee County, and the rest of Michigan, that’s a big deal.

Is Michigan Sending Out Refund Checks?

Here’s the catch. The $6,485 figure isn’t money the state collected from each family or an amount residents are owed. It’s an economic comparison calculated by dividing estimated statewide tariff costs by the number of households.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has asked the Trump administration to eliminate new federal food tariffs and reimburse Michigan residents for increased grocery costs. Her request comes as families continue dealing with expensive groceries and other everyday necessities.

Download the WCRZ Mobile App Now

But Whitmer hasn’t announced a $6,485 payment, and her proposal doesn’t establish an individual refund amount.

So What Happens Next?

For now, there’s no approved $6,485 refund program, no application process, and no payment schedule. Any reimbursement would require additional federal action.

For Michigan families already stretching every paycheck, the possibility of financial relief certainly sounds appealing. Unfortunately, that $6,485 figure is an estimate of tariff costs, not a check headed to your mailbox.

Click here to view photo galleryClick here to view photo galleryClick here to view photo gallery