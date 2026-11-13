The start of the NFL season officially kicked off on Wednesday, and even though the season has hardly begun, people are already talking about the season’s final game, aka the Super Bowl. It is the most-watched television event of the year, pulling in a massive 125.6 million viewers last year, according to Nielsen.

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That’s a lot of people who stay up late on a Sunday night to watch a matchup of the two best teams in football, and an onslaught of advertisements that can be more entertaining than the game at times. Super Bowl LX ended around 10 p.m. in a game that was never close, but games can run late, especially if they go into overtime.

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As a result, people have been calling for the day after the SB to be work-free and school-free so Americans can enjoy the game, but this has never happened…until now. Many of Michigan’s public schools officially have the day after the Super Bowl off, and it could be

Michigan Public Schools Take Day After Super Bowl Off

This season’s Super Bowl is set to take place on February 14th, a unique overlap of Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day, so many public school districts around Michigan, like Detroit, Grand Rapids, and Lansing, will all be off on Monday the 15th.

Plus, it’s a federal holiday, so many businesses will be closed by default. This could influence jobs that aren’t typically closed that day to also take the time off, or open their doors later, starting the trend many people have been calling for for years.

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Or we all put on our big-boy pants and get an extra shot of espresso in our coffees and show up like normal. Either way, it’s best to pitch the idea to your boss sooner rather than later.