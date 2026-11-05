Grand Blanc, Get Ready! Anna's House Has An Opening Date

\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cp>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=2y0zpC_1GnU0lLP00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y0zpC_1GnU0lLP00" width="551" height="469" >\u003c/p>\u003cp>Anna’s House in Grand Blanc will open this month.\u003c/p>\u003cp>After a delay due to power issues, the highly anticipated Genesee County restaurant will officially open on Monday, November 16th, 2026.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Even if you don’t live in \u003ca href="https://banana1015.com/tags/grand-blanc/" rel="nofollow">Grand Blanc\u003c/a>, chances are you already recognize the location. Anna’s is taking over the former Big Boy restaurant, which has been undergoing quite a transformation.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>Read More: \u003c/b>\u003ca href="https://banana1015.com/sidecar-slider-bar-grand-blanc/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral" rel="nofollow">Sidecar Slider Bar Coming to Grand Blanc, Michigan\u003c/a>\u003c/p>\u003cp>A lot of work has gone into giving the building a fresh new look, including a beautiful blue paint job that certainly makes it stand out. I am here for the blue, but not everyone is.\u003c/p>\u003cp>You know how it goes. When you don’t like or agree with someone else’s choices, the next step is to take it to a community Facebook page. You know exactly what I’m talking about. Whenever I see someone posting something negative about a local business, my first thought is, well, why don’t you open your own business? Let’s see how that goes.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Rant over.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Anna’s specializes in breakfast, brunch, and lunch. From classic breakfast favorites to sandwiches and salads. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free meal options are also available. You can view the full menu \u003ca href="https://annashouseus.com/menus/" rel="nofollow">here\u003c/a>.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>Read More: \u003c/b>\u003ca href="https://banana1015.com/chuck-e-cheese-flint-hiring-events/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral" rel="nofollow">Chuck E. Cheese Adventure World Flint Hiring Events\u003c/a>\u003c/p>\u003cp>From what I understand, alcoholic beverages will be an option. Bring on the pancakes and mimosas.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The new Grand Blanc location at 11432 S. Saginaw Street will be the 14th\u003ca href="https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61570990354767" rel="nofollow"> Anna’s House\u003c/a> restaurant in Michigan.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003c/p>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F928905070156127%2F&show_text=false&width=267&t=0">\u003c/iframe>\u003cp>\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003c/p>\u003cdiv style="position:relative;width:100%; height:0; padding-bottom: 56.25%;">\u003ciframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jw6IghwnLs4?feature=oembed" allowfullscreen="true" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" sandbox="allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-popups-to-escape-sandbox" style="width:100%; height:100%;top:0; left:0; position:absolute">\u003c/iframe>\u003c/div>Subscribe to \u003ca href="http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=wwbn1015" rel="nofollow">Banana 101.5 on Youtube\u003c/a>\u003cp>\u003c/p>\u003ca class="gallery-placeholder-link" href="//banana1015.com/annas-house-grand-blanc-opening-2/" rel="nofollow">Click here to view photo gallery\u003c/a>\u003ca class="gallery-placeholder-link" href="//banana1015.com/annas-house-grand-blanc-opening-2/" rel="nofollow">Click here to view photo gallery\u003c/a>\u003ca class="gallery-placeholder-link" href="//banana1015.com/annas-house-grand-blanc-opening-2/" rel="nofollow">Click here to view photo gallery\u003c/a>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>