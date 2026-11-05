Man and Woman Found Shot Inside Vehicle in Flint

Another shooting in Flint has left two people hospitalized, including a woman who is fighting for her life.

It’s heartbreaking to hear about another act of gun violence in our community, especially knowing that two people are now recovering from multiple gunshot wounds, and their families are undoubtedly worried about what comes next.

Two Victims Found Inside Vehicle on North Dort Highway

According to MLive, the Flint Police Department responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, in the 4000 block of North Dort Highway. When officers arrived, they discovered a man and woman inside a vehicle. Both had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

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Emergency responders immediately began treating the victims before transporting them to a local hospital. Police say the woman remains in critical condition, while the man is listed in good condition.

Flint Police Continue Shooting Investigation

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened and what led to the shooting. At this point, police have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Our thoughts are with both victims and their loved ones, especially the woman who remains in critical condition. Hopefully, both will make a full recovery.

How to Help Flint Police

According to WNEM, anyone with information about Wednesday’s shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Miquel Vasquez at 810-237-6918.

READ MORE:Flint Family Speaks Out After 9-Year-Old Killed in Shooting

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245), through the P3 Tips mobile app, or online at crimestoppersofflint.com.

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