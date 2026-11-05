Axe Agency Opens At SFA: Real Students, Real Clients, Real Work

With all of the things going on at Stephen F. Austin State University right now – the progression of the Campus Master Plan, the success that is taking place in the athletics department, the success of the students off-campus, and more – it seems like there is something new every day. Well, today is no different, as the announcement was made that SFA has just launched their very own student-run business.

SFA Launches Student-Run Axe Agency

Yes, you read that right. SFA has launched a student-run business, an advertising and marketing agency called “Axe Agency”. According to a press release from SFA’s University Marketing Communications, the agency has nine student staff members, and it now has its first two clients: SFA Athletics and the Micky Elliott College of Fine Arts.

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The Axe Agency is part of the Arnold Center for Entrepreneurship and has students from all different majors, not just marketing and business. Aside from the students, there is a director for the agency, an entrepreneur in residence, and three associate professors from different departments of SFA, all of whom are helping mentor the students.

According to the Axe Agency webpage, it describes the agency like this: “Axe Agency is a professional advertising and marketing agency focused on increasing student engagement with SFA Athletics, fine arts and events. We are not a class or a club; we’re a business.”

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As an SFA alumnus, I see this as an exciting opportunity for the students. They’re getting the chance to learn real-world applications in real-time. I look forward to seeing what these students do with the Axe Agency.