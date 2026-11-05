Toys R Us Is Coming Back to Tyler! 🧸

Toys R Us in Tyler is making a comeback just in time for the holiday shopping season. The new store at Broadway Square Mall is scheduled to open Friday, November 6. After getting a firsthand look at the construction, we finally have an official opening date for the nostalgic toy store’s return.

Toys R Us Is Returning to Broadway Square Mall

Many East Texans can probably still sing the Toys R Us theme song from memory. I know I can! That’s why we’re excited about the return of Toys R Us to Broadway Square Mall in Tyler.

It’s been years since we’ve had a Toys R Us store in Tyler, but that’s about to change just in time for the holiday shopping season.

A few months ago, we got the news that the iconic toy store would be returning to Tyler. At the time, we knew it was expected to open in early November, but there wasn’t an official opening date. And because I’m still a big kid at heart, I decided to stop by the mall to see if I could get a few more details.

When I visited, most of the storefront was still covered with paper. There was a small opening where I could see inside, and workers were busy putting up displays and getting merchandise ready.

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We Finally Have an Official Opening Date

I peeked inside, and one of the friendly employees came over to talk with me. As it turns out, he was the district manager for the region! He was kind enough to share the news we’d been waiting for: The new Toys R Us store at Broadway Square Mall will officially open Friday, November 6.

I also asked if I could take a video inside the store, but I completely understood when he explained that they’d prefer to wait until everything was set up. He even invited me to come back on opening day.

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A Little Nostalgia Just in Time for Christmas

While this new location may not be as large as some of the Toys R Us stores many of us remember from years ago, it’s still exciting to see the brand return to Tyler. And with Christmas shopping season right around the corner, the timing couldn’t be much better.

So get ready, East Texas. You might want to start practicing that Toys R Us theme song again!