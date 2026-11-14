City Of Lubbock Website Changes To LubbockTX.gov, And Lubbock.com Is For Sale At A Steep Price

The City of Lubbock is about to undergo a major change.

Well, maybe not a major change. Let’s just say the City of Lubbock is about to get a little less friendly and a lot more formal.

Let’s get right to it. The City’s website is changing to www.lubbockTX.gov. Alrighty then! Is that life-changing information for you? If so, you may want to consider getting a slightly more exciting life.

Website URLs can mean everything and nothing, and it’s my feeling that this particular change is a big ol’ nothingburger. It seems unnecessary, unexciting, and barely even noteworthy. Then again, that doesn’t mean we can’t have a little fun with it.

The change is supposed to “reinforce the City’s official online identity,” which sounds like a whole lot of corporate whatever. On the other hand, I suppose a government website should probably have a government-sounding address, so maybe this is something that should have happened a long time ago.

The current website, www.mylubbock.us, always seemed a little friendlier to me. Sure, that “my” might have made it a little harder to find initially, but it also gave the site a bit of personality. The new address sounds like something you’d find printed on the back of a tax bill.

All of this sent me down a rabbit hole, wondering what was going on with plain ol’ www.lubbock.com.

As it turns out, someone already owns that domain, and it’s currently up for sale. Just for grins, I decided to see what it would take to buy it. I tossed out a whopping $100 offer, only to discover that the minimum acceptable bid was $42,188.

Missed it by…uh…that much!

Oh, and a secondary search showed that GoDaddy had it listed for $249,888.

I guess I’ll have to wait until my next paycheck.

Of course, website addresses are really about making sure people can find you. You want something memorable, something that search engines recognize, and something that’s easy to type without having to think too hard.

Truth be told, I still think “MyLubbock” is a heck of a lot more memorable than a strictly utilitarian city-and-state address. It’s got a little warmth to it, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing when you’re trying to connect with the public.

In the end, I doubt any of this will have much effect on your life. The changeover is expected to take place January 4, 2027, and both website addresses are expected to work during a transition period.

Knowing what I know about websites and domains, there’s really no reason the City couldn’t keep both addresses working for years to come.

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So there you have it. Lubbock is getting a shiny new government website address, and life as we know it will somehow continue.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to figure out where I’m going to come up with that other $42,088, or quarter million.