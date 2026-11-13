As many listeners across town know, KFYO celebrated its 99th birthday on September 6 this year, and a milestone centennial birthday is in the works for 2027, so stay tuned!

But there’s another communication medium here in town that’s actually celebrating a November 13 birthday, and it requires more eyes than ears to enjoy.

Lubbock’s Oldest TV Station

That’s right, I’m referring to television. To be exact, Lubbock’s very first television station. Can you guess what that might have been? KDUB-TV first hit the airwaves 74 years ago on November 13, 1952, thanks to the work of W.D. “Dub” Rogers.

Don’t recognize that station? Maybe you’ll recognize what it’s called today—KLBK.

Those who were around in 1952 may remember the day their family first bought a television set and tuned in to KDUB to see the local news anchors in glorious black and white.

KFYO in 1952

What was KFYO, Lubbock’s oldest radio station, doing in 1952? Legendary sportscaster Jack Dale started a longtime relationship with the station as “The Voice of the Red Raiders.”

It was around this time as well that KFYO began broadcasting the Sunday morning services of First United Methodist Church, not to mention increasing its broadcasting power to 5,000 watts during the daytime and 1,000 watts at night.

So happy 74th birthday to what was formerly known as KDUB-TV! May you have 70 more. Also, don’t forget to stay tuned on how KFYO is going to celebrate its 100th birthday in September 2027!