Can the undefeated Texas Tech men’s basketball team notch another win this season in tomorrow’s matchup? If so, that would put them at 4-0 in an already historic college basketball season.

More Games, More Fun

Why, you may ask, does this season stand out above the rest? It’s because of an approval from the NCAA Division I Council last year that increased the number of regular-season games. From now on, college teams across the nation will play 32 games before the playoffs as opposed to the typical 31.

This may not seem like a big difference, but the important thing to remember is that schools aren’t required to play 32 games. They merely have the option to do so.

Weekend Matchup

The Red Raiders are trying to extend their undefeated streak as they head into Saturday’s matchup against Stonehill College.

If you’re looking for something to do, then I’ll let Texas Tech Basketball’s X account say what we’re all thinking:

This will actually be the first time Texas Tech plays Stonehill College, and what a way to start as it’s going to be a home game for Tech at the United Supermarkets Arena.

If you haven’t heard of the Stonehill Skyhawks before, I don’t blame you. They’re relatively new to the NCAA scene.

In fact, Stonehill College has just been approved to join the Metro Conference (starting in summer 2027) and will be eligible to play in NCAA tournaments against the best of the best.

Just because this Massachusetts Catholic school is new to the conference doesn’t mean they don’t have skill. They earned this spot in the Metro, so let’s see how they fare against the mighty Red Raiders this weekend!

One last thing. Check out the TTU Men’s Basketball schedule to see the other games they have to look forward to this season.

Guns up!