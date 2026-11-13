Are you looking to add a little homegrown Lubbock charm to your Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner plate? One of the easiest ways to elevate your meats, sides, and even cocktails is by adding in Lubbock’s favorite condiment, Big Wick’s Jalapeño Glaze.

The Perfect Holiday Ham, Turkey, and More Glaze Starts With Big Wick’s

Big Wick’s is a versatile product, but the most obvious application is one of the best. Use Big Wick’s as a finishing glaze for any of your holiday meats. Try Beaumont Cherry or Holiday Cranberry for a seasonal flavor- just brush on near the end of cooking to get that delicious and oh-so-pretty glaze look on your large meats. For advanced glazing tips, head here.

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Give Your Charcuterie Board a Sweet and Savory Upgrade

This is my absolute favorite application of Big Wick’s, mostly because constructing a gorgeous charcuterie board is my secret superpower. Any fruit flavor of Big Wick’s will work stunningly poured over a log of plain goat cheese, or you can pour it over cream cheese (smoked, if you are going the extra mile). I also like to use small decorative syrup pots on my charcuterie boards so my guests can apply Big Wick’s to whatever they like- including charcuterie board meats, cheese, nuts, etc. It’s an elegant presentation that will get you compliments, I promise.

Wes Wicker, Big Wick’s

Take Baked Brie to the Next Level With Big Wick’s Glaze

Trying your hand at a Brie en croute? Big Wick’s makes it incredibly easy- just grab a brie wheel of your preferred size and place it on a store-bought puff pastry. Pour Big Wick’s in your favorite flavor on top (you can cut off the top of the rind if you prefer). You can also add walnuts, etc., before pulling the puff pastry over the top of the wheel to seal it. Use an egg wash on the pastry for a more elegant color. Then pop it in the oven at 400 degrees for 20 minutes.

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Shake Up Something Special: Using Big Wick’s Glaze in Holiday Cocktails

Big Wick’s also makes a great substitute for simple syrup for your cocktails/ mocktails. The smokiness of Big Wick’s will give your cocktail a sophisticated flavor- no cocktail smoking kit needed.

Where To Grab Your Bottle Of Big Wick’s

Big Wick’s is available locally in Lubbock at Drug Emporium (5109 82nd St), Fire & Ice (9907 US-62), and Raider Red Meats (1308 Indiana Ave). You can also buy Big Wick’s anytime and from anywhere online at Big Wick’s website.

Renee Raven

Big Wick’s is all about experimentation, innovation, and creativity in the kitchen. What will you make with your bottle of Big Wick’s? Whatever you decide, you’ll have a uniquely Texas flavor to enjoy.