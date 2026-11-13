This alert is for all Lubbock drivers and those who like the destruction of large structures. The FM 835 bridge, just east of Lubbock’s Loop 289, is set to be demolished this weekend on November 15.

Quick note: The announcement from the Texas Department of Transportation originally indicated that construction is set to begin on Saturday, November 15. This was a slight mistake, as the 15th falls on a Sunday this year. We’ve received confirmation from TxDOT that the demolition will indeed begin on Sunday, November 15.

Drivers who will be traveling around the area can expect delays and detours. Workers will be diverting traffic to FM 40 (4th Street) and FM 1729 during the demolition and construction.

Here’s a map of what lanes will be closed for the demolition. The dotted line is a detour route.

Texas Department of Transportation

Sorry, I know it’s kind of hard to see, which is why you can also click this link to look at the presentation PDF directly from TxDOT.

Also, Olive Avenue will be closed and detoured using the Loop 289 frontage roads and 58th Street.

What’s the Big Idea?

The entire project is set to be complete in late spring 2027, but what is the purpose of all these changes?

Right now, the shoulders of the FM 835 bridge are 8 feet wide on each side. This project aims at expanding these shoulders to 10 feet on the westbound side and 16 feet on the eastbound shoulder.

It’s not just the bridge that’s getting a revamp, by the way. The FM 835 roadway and Olive Avenue itself will also be modified. Once again, you can read all about the construction, demolition, and expectations surrounding this weekend’s TxDOT project from their online presentation.

Improving drainage, boosting traffic flow, and raising the bridge’s elevation are the main goals this weekend.

So, if you are upset that your commute is going to change temporarily, just know that it’s going to be 10 times better once it’s all done… probably.