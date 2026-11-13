Growing up in Lubbock, I had to follow some pretty specific rules when I was invited to be a guest at someone’s home.

Most of us learned these rules from our mama, our grandma, or, in some cases, a very stern look from someone across the kitchen table.

Southern hospitality is fantastic, but don’t mistake it for permission to behave like you were raised in a barn.

It won’t get you far around here.

Mind Your Manners, Y’all

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Here are a couple of the unwritten rules I’m willing to bet most of us learned growing up in Lubbock.

1. Wipe your feet at the door. Nobody wants you tracking a big dirty mess all over their clean floors.

2. Don’t go rummaging through the pantry. If you’re hungry, ask! You are a guest, not some kind of raccoon looking through a dumpster.

Don’t be rude. Never take food or drinks unless they are offered to you.

3. Always greet the adults.“But, Chrissy, I am an adult…” Yeah, I know, I mean the more adultier adults than you.

You can’t just waltz into your pal’s home without giving a warm hello to their mama. Missing this step could damage your reputation.

Read More: Growing Up in Lubbock: 5 Childhood Memories We All Share

4. Don’t show up empty-handed. If someone invites you to dinner, always bring something. It doesn’t matter what it is. Desserts. Drinks. Napkins. ANYTHING. Just don’t show up empty-handed.

They will probably tell you NOT to bring something, but they are just being sweet. They totally want you to bring pie.

5. Never put your feet on the furniture. I don’t give a damn how uncomfortable you are; that ain’t your house, and those ain’t your pillows.

Your feet belong on the floor when you’re a guest in someone’s home.

6. Always offer to help clean up. No, you don’t have to start scrubbing the baseboards, but you should at least offer to clear the table or help carry out the trash after a party.

7. Don’t overstay your welcome. When your host starts checking their watch, yawning, or saying, “Boy, it’s getting late…” that’s your cue to pack it up and get your butt home.

Remember, distance makes the heart grow fonder.

They can’t miss you if you NEVER leave…

In Lubbock, A Little Respect Goes A Long Way

Every household is different, of course, but good manners never go out of style.

Oh, and if someone’s grandma offers you a second helping of something, you’d better, at the very least, consider it.

That’s not even a rule.

That’s survival.