Texas DPS Names Repeat Offender as State's Most Wanted For November

Update: James Michael Jackson Jr. has been captured as of November 5, 2026 due to a multi-agency effort which included Texas DPS and the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has released the name of this month’s featured fugitive, a man with an extensive criminal record. The department is even offering a $6,000 reward tied to his arrest.

November’s Featured Fugitive

Each month, DPS spotlights one fugitive from their list of Texas’ Top 10 Most Wanted, and this month, it’s 29-year-old James Michael Jackson, Jr. out of Waco.

Texas Department of Public Safety

Jackson has been wanted out of McLennan County for robbery and parole violation since August 2026. The parole violation was tied to an original offense of stealing property valued between $150,000 and $300,000.

Jackson can be identified by the tattoos covering his neck and chest, as well as several on his face. He also has a scar on the left side of his head. He stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Jackson also has a long criminal history which includes the following charges:

Assault to a family member

Burglary of vehicle

Theft of property

Failure to identify

Possession of a controlled substance

How to Submit a Tip

In order to submit an anonymous tip with any information that could lead to the arrest of November’s Featured Fugitive, one of three methods must be used.

Tipsters can call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-TIPS (8477). They can also submit a tip through the DPS website. Just click the name of the fugitive that you’d like to provide information on.

Finally, the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page allows citizens to submit tips about any fugitives on the various lists.

Keep up with the latest news from the Texas Department of Public Safety by regularly viewing the department’s webpage.