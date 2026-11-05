A Lubbock Man Got 90 Years But It Is Not The Longest Texas Sentence

A Lubbock man was recently sentenced to 1,080 months, or 90 years, in federal prison for his role in child pornography production. 90 years may sound like a long time, which it is, but it isn’t even close to the longest prison sentence in the State of Texas.

90 Years In Federal Prison

33-year-old Erik Blake Fira pleaded guilty earlier this year to three counts of production of child pornography—a crime that typically deals some of the harshest punishments in Texas.

Fira was discovered to have filmed himself sexually abusing a minor on his cell phone between February and December 2025.

An investigation was opened once the child notified authorities about what Fira was doing. Fira’s phone was then seized and multiple videos of sexual abuse towards the minor were discovered. The videos were taken inside of a Lubbock hotel room that Fira had rented.

Fira admitted that he knew the minor was under 18 the entire time before pleading guilty. He was sentenced to 90 years in federal prison as a result of his three charges of production of child pornography.

Longest Prison Sentence In Texas History

Fira’s 90-year prison sentence is a long time—nearly a life sentence—but did you know that it is THOUSANDS of years away from the longest prison sentence in Texas history?

In fact, back in 2008, 43-year-old James Kevin Pope was charged with sexually assaulting three teenage girls 40 times in span of just two years.

As a result, Pope was sentenced to a jaw-dropping 4,000 years in prison: one life sentence (100 years, in this case) per conviction.

In addition to the 40 life sentences, Pope was also ordered to spend 60 years behind bars: 20 years for each of the three additional convictions of sexual performance of a child.

That brought the grand total to 4,060 years in federal prison. At the time of his sentencing, Pope was eligible for parole in the year 3209.