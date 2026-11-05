Lubbock Childrens Business Fair Returns Nov 14th With 75 Young Entrepreneurs

Move over, Jeff Bezos. Step aside, Elon Musk. There’s a new generation of entrepreneurs getting ready to take over, and they’re right here in Lubbock!

The Lubbock Children’s Business Fair is returning Saturday, November 14th, 2026, and this year’s event promises to be bigger than ever.

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We’re talking more than 75 young entrepreneurs operating over 65 vendor booths.

And unlike some businesses I’ve dealt with over the years, these kids might actually have better customer service!

Photo by Vitolda Klein on Unsplash

Lubbock’s Youngest Business Owners Are Ready for Customers

The annual event gives local children an opportunity to experience what it’s like to operate their own businesses.

These young entrepreneurs, affectionately called “Kidpreneurs,” will be selling products and offering services they’ve developed themselves.

Previous fairs have featured everything from homemade jewelry and crafts to artwork, toys, games, paper goods and delicious homemade treats.

Some young business owners have even offered services for homes and yards.

Who knows? You might discover Lubbock’s next great business success story before they’ve even graduated from middle school.

Photo by Atiyeh Fathi on Unsplash

Get Some Christmas Shopping Done Early

Here’s another reason to attend.

Christmas is right around the corner, and the Children’s Business Fair offers an opportunity to find unique gifts while supporting local kids.

Instead of buying another mass-produced present, you could pick up something handmade by a young Lubbock entrepreneur.

Plus, you’ll be helping these kids learn valuable lessons about money, marketing, customer service and running a business.

That’s a pretty good investment in our community’s future.

When and Where Is the Lubbock Children’s Business Fair?

The event takes place Saturday, November 14th, from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

You’ll find the young vendors inside the lobby and exhibit hall of the Science Spectrum Museum, located at 2579 South Loop 289.

And here’s the best part.

Admission to the business fair is completely FREE!

You’ll only pay for whatever products or services you decide to purchase.

The fair is presented in partnership with Acton Children’s Business Fair.

For additional information, visit KidpreneurLBK.com.

So bring the family, do a little shopping and support Lubbock’s youngest business owners.

After all, today’s kid selling homemade bracelets might be tomorrow’s billionaire!