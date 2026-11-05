I Ranked the 5 Meanest Animals in Lubbock, and I Stand by My Decisions

Nature is beautiful.

Peaceful.

Majestic, even.

But sometimes, around here, nature feels like it’s trying to pick a fight with you in a dark alley.

After years of careful observation, unnecessary risk-taking, and one exceptionally traumatic incident involving a dumpster, I have compiled a totally scientific ranking of Lubbock’s most aggressive animals.

Just a reminder: No actual research was conducted here.

More like…consultations with several personal grudges.

5. Squirrels

Photo by Hans-Jürgen Weinhardt on Unsplash

Those cute little faces are a lie.

Lubbock squirrels have unmatched confidence.

They will stop in the middle of the road, stare directly into your soul, and dare you to even think you might do something about it.

I’ve seen them stare out into oncoming traffic like they’re considering filing lawsuits.

Someone told me several of them have outstanding warrants…

4. Canada Geese

Photo by Sandro Moser on Unsplash

I grew up next door to Higginbotham Park. I know a thing or two about these feathered demons.

They are NOT to be effed with. That’s for sure.

They are basically cobras with wings, and they are entitled as hell.

They hiss. They charge. They terrorize 8-year-old girls selling Lemonade to joggers.

You ever seen them just chilling?

Nope.

Always plotting.

I still have nightmares.

3. The Chihuahua Behind Your Neighbor’s Fence

Photo by Danil Shostak on Unsplash

Not every Chihuahua. Just that one.

You know exactly which one I’m talking about, too.

Full of rage. Willing to launch its entire four-pound body against a wooden fence because you had the nerve to walk down a public sidewalk.

Some scientists even believe their rage may be fueled entirely by secondhand smoke and being carried around by sticky-fingered grandchildren

Those scientists don’t exist.

I do, however, support their findings.

2. Wasps

Photo by Bee Safe on Unsplash

Bees making delicious honey.

Butterflies are gorgeous.

Ladybugs are adorable.

Wasps are friggin’ terrorists.

I know they technically serve a purpose in the ecosystem, but I’m not going to discuss any of their positive contributions to society.

No.

Especially not after last summer.

On second thought, let’s just move on altogether.

They could be listening.

1. The Walmart Parking Lot Grackles

Photo by Dmytro Koplyk on Unsplash

These are the undisputed rulers of Lubbock.

They travel in gangs, scream at innocent shoppers, and patrol parking lots like they are mob men collecting protection money.

They steal your French fries.

They fight over discarded tortillas.

They stare you down while committing crimes directly in front of you in broad daylight.

I honestly think I’ve witnessed enough grackle activity to truly believe they could actually have some sort of organized leadership structure.

Wave. Stomp. Yell.

They don’t care.

I’m convinced they own this whole town. The rest of us are simply tenants.

There could come a time when they start asking for rent.

Drop them a stray fry from time to time.

It could be your saving grace.