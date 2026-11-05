Lady Raiders Open At Home Against Charlotte As Gerlich Begins Seventh Season

Are you looking for a team to jump “all-in” on? Then Lady Raider Basketball just may be for you.

The Lady Raiders got things rolling with an exhibition game against Angelo State, doubling them up 81-40. Yes, it was a very unladylike beatdown. Hopefully, that kind of firepower is a sign of things to come this season.

The Lady Raiders officially open the Lubbock portion of 2026-27 season this afternoon against Charlotte at the United Supermarkets Arena. It’s an early game, with a 5:00 p.m. tip-off, because the men host Bethune-Cookman at 8:00. It should be a big day for Texas Tech basketball fans.

Coach Krista Gerlich is the model of everything a Texas Tech coach should be. She’s a pro on and off the court. She takes the game as seriously as anyone without venturing into the psycholand that some other coaches seem to inhabit. Not only does she build winning teams, she builds teams with character and helps develop young women who represent the university well.

This will be Gerlich’s seventh season at the helm, and she’s coming off her strongest year yet. The Lady Raiders finished 26-8 last season, returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013, and even picked up a tournament victory. Gerlich was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year for her efforts. We’re also pretty excited that she signed a new four-year deal in 2026, keeping those home fires burning bright through the 2029-30 season.

Without getting too deep into the weeds, this year’s roster features a lot of fresh faces. It’s almost a clean slate, and that makes this the perfect opportunity to get in on the ground floor. You can learn the players, watch the team develop, and be part of whatever comes next.

There’s something special about getting behind a team before everybody else jumps on the bandwagon. The Lady Raiders have a national championship history, a coach who helped make that history, and a chance to write an exciting new chapter.

So here’s a big, loud “RAIDER…POWER!” to Coach Gerlich and her Lady Raiders.

Let’s get this thing rolling!