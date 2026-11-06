Remember When Your Parents Threw Out All Your Toys?

Remember when the biggest decision you had to make was whether to play with your Hot Wheels, your Star Wars action figures, or your Tonka trucks?

And remember how your parents eventually got rid of all that stuff? Yeah, I’m not bitter or anything.

Those old Hot Wheels you had as a kid could be worth some serious money today. Find out this weekend at the Jackson Toy Show. (Photo via Getty Images North America)

Some of those toys might be worth a pretty penny these days!

If you’ve ever wished you could get your childhood toys back, there’s an event in Jackson this weekend that might be right up your alley.

More Than 240 Tables of Toys and Collectibles

The Jackson Toy Show returns Saturday, November 7, with more than 240 tables of toys, collectibles, and enough nostalgia to make you wish you’d never cleaned out your childhood closet.

We’re talking classic Hot Wheels and Matchbox cars, Star Wars figures, model trains, dolls, vintage action figures, NASCAR collectibles, comic books, and plenty more.

READ MORE: Is the Iconic Meijer ‘Oasis’ Coming Back to Michigan?

Some are the toys you played with decades ago. Others are collectibles you probably couldn’t afford when you were a kid.

There’s just something special about seeing an old toy that instantly takes you back to being eight years old on Christmas morning.

Jackson Toy Show 2026: Location, Hours and Admission

The Jackson Toy Show happens at the American 1 Credit Union Event Center at Keeley Park, located at 128 W. Ganson Street in Jackson.

Doors open Saturday at 9 a.m., and the show runs until 3 p.m. Early-bird shopping begins at 7:30 a.m. Regular admission is $5, with kids under 12 admitted free.

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More information about the Jackson Toy Show is available here.

Me? I’m looking for a Lite-Brite and a Quiz Wiz.