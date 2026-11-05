Pablo's Mexican Restaurant Is Bringing More Goodness to Lansing

The landscape of Lansing’s food scene is always changing. So far, 2026 has seen both positive and negative change with restaurants opening and closing.

Thankfully, we have a bit more positive news on the way with the announcement of another restaurant opening.

Pablo’s Mexican Restaurant Is Expanding in Lansing

For those of you who enjoy Pablo’s Mexican Restaurant, get excited, because it’s opening a second location!

The announcement was made on Pablo’s official Facebook page on November 4.

Where the New Pablo’s Location Will Open

The flagship Pablo’s location is at 2010 E. Michigan Avenue in Lansing’s Eastside Neighborhood. Pablo’s second location is opening at 123 S. Washington Square in Downtown Lansing. The Pablo’s team is excited to bring “the taste of Pueblo, [their] Mexican breakfast, chicken mole enchiladas, and tamales” to that part of Lansing.

At the moment, there’s no word on a timeline for when the new Pablo’s location plans to open. However, when it does open, it will be in a familiar place in Downtown.

READ ALSO: 20+ Lansing Restaurants We’ve Lost So Far in 2026

The new Pablo’s location will occupy the former La Cocina Cubana space. The Cuban restaurant officially closed its doors on Wednesday, October 28, citing a failure to renegotiate a new lease. Here’s what La Cocina Cubana had to say about the matter:

Despite our efforts to negotiate a new lease under fair and workable terms for an aging building with significant maintenance issues, we were unable to reach an agreement. For a year, we operated without a lease, paying rent month to month and covering significant building maintenance costs.

Though La Cocina Cubana has closed, its sister restaurant, Cuban Cuisine, is still open at 219 E Grand River Avenue in Downtown East Lansing.