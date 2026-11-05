A New Biggby Just Opened in Lansing, and There Are Deals All Week

What’s that? Is that something new brewing in Lansing’s coffee scene?

Why, yes it is!

Folks, say hello to a brand new Biggby Coffee location in Lansing.

Another Biggby Coffee Has Opened in Lansing

The Greater Lansing area has its share of Biggby locations, and the latest one is at 427 Oakland Avenue, at the northwest corner of Cedar and Oakland.

If you’re familiar with this area, you may remember that spot as the location for 517 BBQ. The bbq joint opened in 2019 and closed in 2022. Since then, it’s been sitting empty.

Biggby Coffee Is Celebrating With Deals All Week

That is, until Biggby Coffee celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday, November 3. They are celebrating all week long with different specials going on each day.

Tuesday 11/3 – $1.99 any 16 or 20oz hot or iced drink

Wednesday 11/4 – $3 any 16oz hot or iced beverage

Thursday 11/5 – $4 any 20 oz hot or iced beverage

Friday 11/6 – $5 any 20oz beverage

Saturday 11/7 – Mug giveaway, while supplies last

Sunday 11/8 – Mug giveaway, while supplies last

The only thing you have to do to enjoy these deals is bring the corresponding coupon with you, which you can find on that Biggby location’s Facebook page.

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In fact, if you were following their Facebook page, you saw they gave away some free treats on November 1 and 2 to kick things off with a bang!

If you need your caffeine fix while you’re in that area, just know that this Biggby’s doors and drive-thru are ready for you. Just don’t forget your coupon!