LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana – Thanksgiving is almost here, and we want to help you put a turkey on the table this year! Gator 99.5’s Great Turkey Hunt is happening next week, and you have a chance to win a Thanksgiving turkey, thanks to our friends at Market Basket!

Let’s be honest, Thanksgiving dinner can get expensive pretty quickly. Between the turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, and all the other good stuff, that grocery bill can add up. So, why not let Gator 99.5 help you out this year?

READ MORE: How You Can Get Your Thanksgiving Meal Under $40…

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How to Play Gator 99.5’s Great Turkey Hunt

All next week, we’re giving you the chance to bag your Thanksgiving turkey, and it is pretty simple to play. Just listen to Gator 99.5 throughout the week for the cue to call. When you hear it, pick up the phone and give us a call at 337-433-0499 for your chance to play the Great Turkey Hunt!

Once you’re on the phone, it’s time to go hunting! You’ll have to guess how many shots it’ll take to bring down that Thanksgiving bird. Will it take one shot, two shots, or three shots? Make your guess, and if you get it right, you’ll bag yourself a Thanksgiving turkey from Market Basket!

CLICK HERE to check out our Contest Rules!

READ MORE: Louisiana’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dishes

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Thanks To Our Sponsors!

A big thank you to Market Basket for providing the Thanksgiving turkeys, along with our other sponsors:

Sterling West

Sprinkle In Time Too

Merchants and Farmers Bank

Cajun Chevrolet

Market Basket

So, whether you’re getting ready to host the whole family or just looking to save a little money on Thanksgiving dinner, we’ve got your chance to bring home the bird! Listen to Gator 99.5 all next week, November 16-20, for your chance to play the Great Turkey Hunt and win your Thanksgiving turkey!