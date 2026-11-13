HAMMOND, Louisiana – The McNeese Cowboys are starting to play some of their best football of the season, and they’ll look to keep things rolling this weekend. But to do that, they’ll have to win somewhere they haven’t had much success in recent years. The Cowboys will travel to Hammond on Saturday night to take on Southeastern Louisiana in their final road game of the 2026 season.

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McNeese Athletics/Raymond Stewart

McNeese Looking to Keep Winning Streak Alive

The Cowboys come into Saturday’s game with a 5-5 overall record and a 4-3 mark in Southland Conference play. After a tough start to the season, McNeese has started to turn things around. The Cowboys have won two straight games and three of their last four. A win on Saturday would also give McNeese its first winning regular-season record since 2019.

One of the biggest reasons for the recent success has been the Cowboys’ defense. McNeese has not allowed a touchdown in either of its last two games. In fact, the Cowboys have allowed just three total points during that stretch. Landon Barrett leads the Cowboys with 74 tackles this season.

On offense, running back Omiri Wiggins has been one of the biggest bright spots. Wiggins has rushed for 719 yards and five touchdowns this season, including 242 yards over the last two games. Wide receiver Elisha Edwards leads the team with 30 catches for 449 yards and three touchdowns.

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McNeese Athletics/Raymond Stewart

Southeastern Louisiana Looking to End Three-Game Skid

While McNeese has been playing better football lately, things haven’t gone quite as well for Southeastern. The Lions enter Saturday’s game with a 4-6 overall record and a 2-5 record in Southland Conference play. They’ve lost three straight games after entering the season as one of the favorites to compete for a conference championship. Southeastern is coming off a 35-16 loss to Incarnate Word last weekend.

Quarterback Kyle Lowe leads the Lions with 1,681 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Wide receiver Dkhai Joseph has been one of Southeastern’s biggest weapons, catching 54 passes for 589 yards and two touchdowns.

Cowboys Looking for Revenge After Last Year’s Loss

There’s also a little extra motivation for McNeese heading into Saturday’s matchup. The last time these two teams met, Southeastern Louisiana handed the Cowboys a 38-0 loss in Lake Charles on October 4, 2025. McNeese hasn’t won a game in Hammond since 2010 and has lost six straight games to the Lions. The Cowboys are hoping to change that on Saturday. The Lions lead the all-time series 26-25.

How to Watch McNeese vs. Southeastern Louisiana

Matchup : McNeese Cowboys (5-5) vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions (4-6)

: McNeese Cowboys (5-5) vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions (4-6) Date : Saturday, November 14, 2026

: Saturday, November 14, 2026 Kickoff : 6 p.m.

: 6 p.m. Location : Strawberry Stadium, Hammond, Louisiana

: Strawberry Stadium, Hammond, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

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