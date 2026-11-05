McNeese Basketball Lands School-record Six National TV Games This Season

Lake Charles, Louisiana – They’re quickly becoming The Show. McNeese Men’s Basketball has become one of the most dominant mid-major programs in the entire country, and this year they’ll set a record for the most nationally televised games in program history. It was announced on Tuesday that McNeese will have SIX games broadcast to a National audience this season.

McNeese has announced that its men’s basketball team will play a school-record six games on national television during the 2026-27 season. Three of those games will be played right here in Lake Charles at Townsley Law Arena.

The Cowboys have become one of the top mid-major basketball programs in the country over the last few seasons. After winning three straight Southland Conference Tournament championships, McNeese is getting even more attention on the national stage. Now, the rest of the country will get a chance to see what Cowboy basketball is all about.

READ MORE: McNeese Picked To Finish 1st in Southland Conference

McNeese Athletics – Leah Kelly

McNeese Basketball Will Be Featured on National Television Six Times

The first national television appearance will come on November 22 when McNeese travels to Texas State. That game will tip off at 2:30 p.m. and air on The CW Network. The other five games are part of the Southland Conference’s television agreements with ESPN and CBS Sports. For McNeese fans, two of the biggest games on the schedule will come just after the new year.

On January 2, the Cowboys will host longtime rival Lamar on ESPNU. Two days later, McNeese will welcome Stephen F. Austin to Lake Charles for a nationally televised game on CBS Sports Network. Both games will have new starting times because of the national TV designation. The Lamar game will now begin at 7:30 p.m., while the Stephen F. Austin game will tip off at 8:30 p.m.

2026-27 McNeese Basketball National TV Schedule

November 22 – at Texas State (The CW)

January 2 – vs. Lamar (ESPNU)

January 4 – vs. Stephen F. Austin (CBS Sports Network)

January 22 – at Stephen F. Austin (CBS Sports Network)

February 22 – at UTRGV (CBS Sports Network)

March 1 – vs. LSU New Orleans (ESPNU)

More National Attention for McNeese Basketball

If the Cowboys end up where they expect to be at the end of the season, the number of national television appearances could grow even more. The Southland Conference Tournament features a nationally televised semifinal game and championship game. McNeese has reached the championship game in each of the last three seasons. Not to mention if McNeese makes it to the NCAA Tournament for the 4th straight season.

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