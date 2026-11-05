10 Rare Amoeba Infections Reported in Louisiana

LOUISIANA – The Louisiana Department of Health issued a warning on October 29, 2026, urging residents to be careful about something many people probably never think twice about…simply using tap water to clean contact lenses or rinse their sinuses.

While these infections are extremely rare, health officials say the consequences can be serious.

Here’s what we know about the cases, where the amoeba can be found, and what health officials recommend doing to protect yourself.

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Louisiana Reports 10 Rare Amoeba Infections Since 2024

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 10 cases of an infection caused by an organism known as Acanthamoeba have been found in Louisiana since 2024.

Eight of those cases involved an eye infection called Acanthamoeba keratitis. This condition affects the cornea of the eye and can cause severe damage to a person’s eyesight.

Seven of the eight patients with eye infections were contact lens wearers. Unfortunately, five of the people with the infection are now permanently blind.

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The two other infections in Louisiana were even more severe, both involved people with weakened immune systems, and one of the patients died.

What Is Acanthamoeba and Where Can It Be Found?

Acanthamoeba is a microscopic, single-celled organism that occurs naturally in the environment.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it can be found in several places, including –

Tap water and other water systems

Freshwater lakes and ponds

Swimming pools and hot tubs

Soil and dust

Humidifiers

Heating and air conditioning systems

According to cdc.gov“Most people will come into contact with Acanthamoeba at some point, but most won’t get sick. Although rare, some people develop serious Acanthamoeba infections that are often fatal.”

The Louisiana Department of Health reports the people became infected with the Acanthamoeba by reported usage of tap water with nasal irrigation devices like Netti Pots, and also using tap water to rinse and store contact lenses.

Drinking tap water does not put someone at risk of contracting an Acanthamoeba infection.

It’s also important to know that the Acanthamoeba and the brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, are not the same thing.

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How to Protect Yourself From Acanthamoeba

Simply put, do not use tap water to clean or store contact lenses, and don’t use tap water for nasal irrigation devices.

The Louisiana Department of Health has several recommendations to help residents reduce their chances of developing an infection.

If you do use a Neti Pot or another nasal irrigation device like a Navage, health officials recommend using –

Distilled water

Sterile water

Water that has been boiled and allowed to cool

Contact lens wearers should also never use tap water to clean, rinse, or store the lenses. Always use the recommended contact lens cleaning and disinfecting solution.

What Are the Symptoms of an Acanthamoeba Eye Infection?

According to the CDC, symptoms of Acanthamoeba keratitis can include –

Eye pain

Redness in the eye

Blurred vision

Sensitivity to light

Excessive tearing

Feeling like something is stuck in your eye

As Louisiana health officials continue monitoring these infections, residents are being encouraged to follow basic water safety recommendations and seek medical attention if they experience unusual eye symptoms.